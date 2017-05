March 16 Finjan Holdings Inc

* Finjan Holdings- Co,unit announced patent trial and appeal board for U.S patent & trademark office denied 2 of Palo Alto's petitions for inter partes review

* Finjan Holdings - PTAB's decisions have no material impact on Finjan's district court matters against Palo Alto,Symantec, Blue Coat or other defendant