BRIEF-Finjan secures $15.3 mln series A-1 preferred stock financing

June 20 Finjan Holdings Inc

* Finjan secures $15.3 million series A-1 preferred stock financing

* Says Finjan will issue 153,000 shares of series A-1 preferred stock at a price of $100 per share to Soryn HLDR

* Finjan Holdings Inc - will also issue to Soryn HLDR warrants to purchase two million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.18 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: