版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Finjan secures $15.3 mln series A-1 preferred stock financing

June 20 Finjan Holdings Inc

* Finjan secures $15.3 million series A-1 preferred stock financing

* Says Finjan will issue 153,000 shares of series A-1 preferred stock at a price of $100 per share to Soryn HLDR

* Finjan Holdings Inc - will also issue to Soryn HLDR warrants to purchase two million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.18 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐