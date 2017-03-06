版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Finjan signs licensing agreement with Veracode

March 6 Finjan Holdings Inc:

* Finjan signs licensing agreement with veracode

* Finjan Holdings Inc - specific terms of license are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
