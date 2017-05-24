版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 15:47 BJT

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes

May 24 Solidium Oy:

* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros

* "The appealing factors for us are the company's strong market position combined with supreme technological expertise in the engineering industry value chain... the investment done by Solidium strengthens and stabilizes Finnish ownership in the company," says Solidium Managing Director Antti Makinen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐