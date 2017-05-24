BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes

May 24 Solidium Oy:

* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros

* "The appealing factors for us are the company's strong market position combined with supreme technological expertise in the engineering industry value chain... the investment done by Solidium strengthens and stabilizes Finnish ownership in the company," says Solidium Managing Director Antti Makinen