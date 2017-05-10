BRIEF-Finning Q1 EPS C$0.28

May 10 Finning International Inc

* Finning reports q1 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.28

* Q1 revenue fell 6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Finning international inc - equipment backlog( at quarter-end rose by 60% from q4 2016 to over $700 million