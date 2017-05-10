BRIEF-Finning Q1 EPS C$0.28

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Finning International Inc
* Finning reports q1 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.28
* Q1 revenue fell 6 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Finning international inc - equipment backlog( at quarter-end rose by 60% from q4 2016 to over $700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit