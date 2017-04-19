版本:
BRIEF-Fintech Ventures Fund says disposed ownership of 7 mln shares of IOU Financial

April 19 IOU Financial Inc:

* Fintech Ventures Fund, Lllp - pursuant to a private agreement, it has disposed ownership of 7 million common shares of IOU Financial Inc

* Fintech Ventures Fund, Lllp - common shares disposed represent approximately 9.94 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of IOU Financial Inc

* Fintech Ventures Fund, Lllp-immediately after transaction, fintech directly owns 6,005,757 common shares of IOU, 1,000 debentures in principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
