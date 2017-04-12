版本:
BRIEF-Firan technology group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.03

April 12 Firan Technology Group Corp:

* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales rose 60 percent to c$27.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
