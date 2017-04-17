版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Fireeye Inc CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $7.8 mln

April 17 Fireeye Inc:

* Fireeye Inc - CEO Kevin Mandia's total compensation for 2016 was $7.8 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pKPjTq) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐