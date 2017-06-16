BRIEF-Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim CEO

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Fireswirl Technologies Inc:
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer
* Effective June 16, 2017, Lawrence Ng has resigned as interim chief executive officer of company
* Henry Au has been appointed to replace Ng as company's interim chief executive officer, effective June 16, 2017
* Ng will remain a member of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.