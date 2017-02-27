版本:
BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners names new CEO

Feb 27 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. announces new chief executive officer and director and provides update regarding debt repayment, single family home inventory and current investment portfolio

* Says interim CEO and interim president Robert McKee resigned

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp says appointment of Kursat Kacira as president, chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
