2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Firm Capital announces proposed 3 pct dividend policy

May 10 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp announces proposed 3% dividend policy and public offering of common shares and warrants

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners - net proceeds will be used to fund prospective investments in income producing real estate properties in U.S.

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp- filed preliminary prospectus in connection with proposed offering of units at $7.50 per offered unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
