BRIEF-Firm Capital Property Trust qtrly FFO per unit was $0.126

May 11 Firm Capital Property Trust:

* Firm Capital Property Trust announces first quarter results

* Firm Capital Property Trust - Qtrly FFO per unit was $0.126

* Qtrly AFFO per unit was $0.106 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
