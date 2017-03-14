版本:
BRIEF-First Acceptance Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.09

March 14 First Acceptance Corp

* First Acceptance Corporation reports operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to $87.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
