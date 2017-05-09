版本:
BRIEF-First Acceptance Corp reports quarterly earnings per share $0.02

May 9 First Acceptance Corp

* First Acceptance Corporation reports operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.02

* Quarterly revenue fell 9 percent to $88.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
