BRIEF-First American Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 27 First American Financial Corp:

* First American Financial reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to $1.3 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says termination of company's pension plan is proceeding on schedule, with expected completion in Q2 of 2017

* Says expects an annual reduction of approximately $22 million in personnel expenses in corporate segment

* First American Financial Corp - upon completion of company's pension plan termination, expects to record a $159 million expense in corporate segment in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
