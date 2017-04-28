版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-First American International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.90

April 27 First American International Corp

* Announces results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
