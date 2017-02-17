BRIEF-First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 First Bancorp:
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.
* First Bancorp - all regulatory approvals have now been received, and holding company merger date is expected to be March 3, 2017
* First Bancorp - has received notification from Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond that co's application to acquire Carolina Bank Holdings has been approved
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs