版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 18日 星期六 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings

Feb 17 First Bancorp:

* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.

* First Bancorp - all regulatory approvals have now been received, and holding company merger date is expected to be March 3, 2017

* First Bancorp - has received notification from Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond that co's application to acquire Carolina Bank Holdings has been approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐