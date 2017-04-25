版本:
BRIEF-First Bancorp reports Q1 EPS $0.11

April 25 First Bancorp

* Announces earnings for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased by $1.5 million to $122.5 million, compared to $121.1 million for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
