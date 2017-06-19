版本:
2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division

June 19 First Bank-

* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients

* First Bank - Darren Kay, director of commercial deposits, will lead new division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
