2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-First Bank announces pricing of public offering of common stock

May 24 First Bank:

* First Bank announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 3.29 million common shares priced at $11.40per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
