BRIEF-First Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.17

April 24 First Bank:

* First Bank reports first quarter 2017 net income of $1.9 million, an increase of 43 pct over 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 total net revenue $8.6 million, up 20.1 percent

* First Bank says bank's net interest income for Q1 2017 was $8.1 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 19.7pct, compared to $6.8 million in Q1 of 2016