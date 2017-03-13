BRIEF-First Busey Corp, mid Illinois Bancorp to merge for about $133.4 mln

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 13 First Busey Corp:
* First Busey Corporation and mid Illinois Bancorp to merge
* Says aggregate implied transaction value is approximately $133.4 million
* Says total consideration of deal to consist of 70% stock and 30% cash
* First Busey Corp - upon completion of holding company merger, south side bank is anticipated to merge with and into Busey Bank in Q1 2018
* First Busey - mid Illinois shareholders to have right to receive for each share, 227.94 in cash, 7.5149 shares of co, mixed consideration of $68.38 in cash and 5.2604 shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.