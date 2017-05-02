版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-First Capital Real Estate Trust reports 16.6 pct stake in Photomedex

May 2 First Capital Real Estate Trust Inc Reports 16.6 Pct Stake In Photomedex Inc

* As of april 20 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
