FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 小时前
BRIEF-First capital realty announces C$300 mln offering of series U senior unsecured debentures
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
半岛局势
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上11点37分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-First capital realty announces C$300 mln offering of series U senior unsecured debentures

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - First Capital Realty Inc:

* First Capital realty announces c$300 million offering of series u senior unsecured debentures

* First capital realty inc - debentures, which will be issued at par, will bear interest at a rate of 3.753% per annum and will mature on july 12, 2027

* First capital realty inc - debentures will be issued pursuant to company's trust indenture dated june 21, 2005

* First capital realty -net proceeds to be used to repay amounts outstanding on co's unsecured revolving credit facility, for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below