BRIEF-First Citizens BancShares proposes to acquire KS Bancorp for $35.00/shr

1 分钟阅读
July 13 (Reuters) - First Citizens BancShares Inc:
* First Citizens Bancshares proposes to acquire KS Bancorp for $35.00 per share
* Made proposal to acquire KS Bancorp for transaction valued at about $45.8 million
* Proposal was conveyed in a letter to KS Bancorp's board of directors
* Says "objective is to engage in substantive discussions with KS Bancorp"
* By letter dated July 11, KS Bancorp's CEO Keen rejected First Citizens' proposal to buy KS Bancorp at $33.00 per share
* KS Bancorp's CEO Harold Keen informed that its board determined its strategy of reorganizing would be "more beneficial" than accepting co's earlier proposal
* Disappointed by KS Bancorp's rejection of earlier offer without any discussion
* Says new proposal is not conditioned on financing
* Says "believe" that KS Bancorp shareholders will favor immediate liquidity at "substantial" premium that its proposal would provide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: