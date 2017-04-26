版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 01:52 BJT

BRIEF-First Citizens BancShares reports Q1 earnings per share $5.63

April 26 First Citizens BancShares Inc :

* First Citizens BancShares reports earnings for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $5.63

* Qtrly net interest income $250.3 million versus $232.7 million

* Qtrly taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.25 percent, up 7 basis points from same quarter in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐