BRIEF-First Citizens BancShares reports Q1 earnings per share $5.63

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 First Citizens BancShares Inc :
* First Citizens BancShares reports earnings for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $5.63
* Qtrly net interest income $250.3 million versus $232.7 million
* Qtrly taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.25 percent, up 7 basis points from same quarter in prior year
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast