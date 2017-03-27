版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-First Cobalt appoints vice president, exploration

March 27 First Cobalt Corp:

* First Cobalt appoints vice president exploration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
