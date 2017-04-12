BRIEF-First Community Corp to expand Upstate South Carolina Presence

April 12 First Community Corp

* First Community Corp - Co has agreed to acquire Cornerstone in a cash and stock transaction with a total current value of approximately $25.8 million

* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company

* First Community - As per deal, Cornerstone shareholders to receive $11.00 in cash or 0.54 shares of first community stock for each cornerstone share

* First Community - Current Cornerstone board members will have opportunity to serve as members of First Community's Upstate Advisory Board