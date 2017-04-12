BRIEF-First Community Corp to expand Upstate South Carolina Presence

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 First Community Corp
* First Community Corp - Co has agreed to acquire Cornerstone in a cash and stock transaction with a total current value of approximately $25.8 million
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company
* First Community - As per deal, Cornerstone shareholders to receive $11.00 in cash or 0.54 shares of first community stock for each cornerstone share
* First Community - Current Cornerstone board members will have opportunity to serve as members of First Community's Upstate Advisory Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)