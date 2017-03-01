版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 01:41 BJT

BRIEF-First Connecticut Bancorp increases quarterly dividend $0.02

March 1 First Connecticut Bancorp Inc:

* First connecticut bancorp, inc. Increases quarterly dividend $0.02 and sets date for annual stockholders meeting

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
