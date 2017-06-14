版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日

BRIEF-First Data Corp refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans

June 14 First Data Corp:

* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points

* First Data - refinancing transaction, with new currency hedges recently implemented, results in annualized cash interest savings of about $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
