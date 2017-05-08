BRIEF-First Data Q1 adjusted EPS $0.28

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 First Data Corp
* First data reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to $2.8 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First data corp - "reiterate our previously provided financial guidance for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing