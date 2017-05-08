版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 07:01 BJT

BRIEF-First Data to power Alipay in North America

May 8 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* First Data- Co, Alipay announce North American businesses will be able to accept mobile payment service, expand Alipay's already significant business base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
