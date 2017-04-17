版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-First Defiance Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.54

April 17 First Defiance Financial Corp:

* First Defiance Financial Corp. announces 2017 first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 mortgage loan servicing revenue $934,000 versus $877,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
