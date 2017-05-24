版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 02:53 BJT

BRIEF-First Eagle Investment Management reports 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv as of May 19

May 24 First Eagle Investment Management LLC

* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage:
