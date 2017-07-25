FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍First Financial Bancorp, Mainsource Financial Group to merge
2017年7月25日 / 晚上9点32分 / 15 小时前

BRIEF-‍First Financial Bancorp, Mainsource Financial Group to merge

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - First Financial Bancorp

* Press release - top-performing Midwest community banking organizations announce agreement to merge

* First Financial Bancorp - deal for approximately $1.0 billion

* Says ‍First Financial Bancorp, Mainsource Financial Group Inc announced signing of a definitive merger agreement​

* First Financial Bancorp - ‍first financial expects transaction to be accretive to 2018 diluted earnings per share by $0.09 or 5 pct​

* First Financial Bancorp - once merger is complete, Claude Davis will transition into role of executive chairman for a three-year term

* First Financial Bancorp - ‍shareholders of mainsource will receive 1.3875 common shares of co's common stock for each share of mainsource common stock​

* First Financial Bancorp - co's shareholders will own approximately 63 pct of combined company and mainsource shareholders will own approximately 37 pct​

* First Financial Bancorp - once merger is complete, Archie Brown will assume role of president and chief executive officer

* First Financial Bancorp - ‍new combined company will operate as First Financial Bank and will be headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio​

* First Financial Bancorp - Davis will transition to non-executive chairman in 2021

* Says ‍mainsource Bank, a unit of Mainsource, will merge into First Financial Bank, a unit of First Financial​

* First Financial - ‍first Financial expects deal to be accretive to total 2019 diluted EPS by $0.17 or 9 pct, excluding estimated restructuring charges​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

