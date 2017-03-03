版本:
BRIEF-First Financial launches at-the-market equity offering program

March 3 First Financial Bancorp:

* First Financial launches at-the-market equity offering program

* First Financial Bancorp - initiation of an up to $100 million "at--market" equity offering program

* First Financial Bancorp says intends to use potential net proceeds from sale of its common shares through this program for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
