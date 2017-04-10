版本:
BRIEF-First Financial Northwest Bank to purchase four bank branches and to open two additional branches

April 10 First Financial Northwest Inc -

* First Financial Northwest Bank to purchase four bank branches and to open two additional branches

* First Financial Northwest Bank to assume about $102 million in deposits related to branches, based on deposits as of Dec 31, 2016

* Bank is not acquiring any loans as part of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
