BRIEF-First Financial Northwest Bank to purchase four bank branches and to open two additional branches

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
April 10 First Financial Northwest Inc -
* First Financial Northwest Bank to purchase four bank branches and to open two additional branches
* First Financial Northwest Bank to assume about $102 million in deposits related to branches, based on deposits as of Dec 31, 2016
* Bank is not acquiring any loans as part of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset