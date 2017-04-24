版本:
BRIEF-First Foundation Q1 earnings per share $0.18

April 24 First Foundation Inc:

* First foundation announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $26.1 million versus $19.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
