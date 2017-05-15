版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一

BRIEF-First Global provides outlook

May 15 First Global Data Ltd

* First global provides outlook and corporate perspective going forward

* Says next objective is to penetrate 1mln active users who generate average arpu of abt $280 from fees and foreign exchange gains

* First global says fully diluted share count will remain standstill save and except for strategic financing from potential high level and high profile partners or through strategic m&a activity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
