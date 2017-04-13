BRIEF-First Horizon National Q1 earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-Maersk Drilling extends drillship contract with ExxonMobil
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
April 13 First Horizon National Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* First horizon national corp - net interest income ( nii ) decreased to $189.7 million in q1 from $195.6 million in q4
* First horizon national corp - qtrly total revenue $306.6 million versus $306.4 million
* First horizon national corp - common equity tier 1 of 10.15 percent in first quarter compared to 9.94 percent in prior quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $323.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
* Q1 NOI increased by 6 percent, and totaled NIS 338 million, compared with NIS319 million in q1/2016
KIEV, May 24 Ukraine needs more time to submit proposals for coal and gas projects to China in order to secure funding worth up to $3.65 billion as Kiev is unlikely to meet a June deadline, Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv told Reuters.