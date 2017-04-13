BRIEF-First Horizon National Q1 earnings per share $0.23

April 13 First Horizon National Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* First horizon national corp - net interest income ( nii ) decreased to $189.7 million in q1 from $195.6 million in q4

* First horizon national corp - qtrly total revenue $306.6 million versus $306.4 million

* First horizon national corp - common equity tier 1 of 10.15 percent in first quarter compared to 9.94 percent in prior quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $323.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: