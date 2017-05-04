BRIEF-First horizon to buy Capital Bank in deal valued at $2.2 bln

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 First Horizon National Corp
* First horizon and capital bank merger to create fourth largest regional bank in southeast
* First horizon, which has $30 billion in assets, will acquire capital bank, which has $10 billion in assets
* First horizon national corp - combined organization will have $40 billion in assets, $32 billion in deposits, $27 billion in loans
* Total transaction value, at yesterday's first horizon closing stock price, is $2.2 billion
* First horizon - each holder of capital bank common stock will be entitled to receive cash or stock with value equivalent to 1.750 first horizon shares & $7.90 in cash for each share
* First horizon national corp - in aggregate, capital bank shareholders will receive a mix of approximately 80 percent stock and 20 percent cash
* Agreement calls for two members of capital bank's board of directors to join first horizon board
* Gene taylor, capital bank chairman and ceo, who will become vice chairman of first horizon
* First horizon national- after closing, capital bank shareholders collectively will own approximately 29 percent of first horizon's common shares
* First horizon national corp - merger agreement has been approved by boards of both companies
* First horizon national corp - barclays capital inc. And morgan stanley & co. Llc served as financial advisors to first horizon
* First horizon national corp - after closing, capital bank shareholders collectively will have received approximately $411 million in cash
* First horizon national corp - Sandler O'Neill + partners l.p. And ubs investment bank served as financial advisors to capital bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.