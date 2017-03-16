BRIEF-First Industrial enters into eight separate distribution agreements

March 16 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc
* First industrial realty trust inc - entered into eight
separate distribution agreements - sec filing
* First industrial realty trust inc - company may sell up to
$200 million or a maximum of 8,000,000 shares
* First industrial realty trust inc - each 2017 distribution
agreement has a term expiring on march 16, 2020
* First industrial realty - intends to use proceeds from
sales in offering for acquisition, development of properties,
repayments/ repurchases of debt
