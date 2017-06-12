版本:
BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust Inc announces common stock offering

June 12 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc :

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc Announces common stock offering

* Says offering 2.56 million common shares

* Says offering 2.56 million common shares
