BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust reports Q4 EPS $0.20

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc
* First industrial realty trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share $0.38
* Increased Q1 2017 dividend 10.5 pct to $0.21 per share
* Same store NOI grew 3.2 pct in 4Q16
* Qtrly occupancy of 96.0 pct, up 60 basis points from 3Q16
* Sees 2017 NAREIT FFO per share $1.46 to $1.56
* Sees 2017 FFO per share excluding loss on retirement from a planned prepayment of secured debt $1.47 to $1.57
* Sees 2017 earnings per share between $0.49 to $0.59
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.