FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上10点04分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - First Interstate BancSystem Inc

* First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. reports second quarter earnings and closing of Cascade Bancorp acquisition

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.59

* First Interstate BancSystem Inc qtrly net interest income increased $10.4 million, or 15.1%, quarter-over-quarter

* First Interstate BancSystem Inc - Provision for loan losses of $2.4 million during Q2 2017, compared to $1.7 million during Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below