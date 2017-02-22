版本:
BRIEF-First Majestic announces financial results for Q4 and year end 2016

Feb 22 First Majestic Silver Corp -

* First Majestic announces financial results for q4 and year end 2016

* Q4 revenue $66.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.3 million

* Cash flows currently generated are being reinvested in 2017 budget which is expected to result in production growth in 2018

* Company plans to invest a total of $124.0 million on capital expenditures in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
