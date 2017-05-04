BRIEF-First Majestic reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.02/shr excluding items

May 4 First Majestic Silver Corp
* First Majestic reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $69.1 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* First Majestic Silver Corp qtrly silver equivalent
production decreased 3% to 4.3 million ounces
* First Majestic Silver Corp qtrly silver production
decreased 4% to 2.7 million ounces
