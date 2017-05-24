版本:
BRIEF-First Majestic says union workers blocked accesses at La Encantada mine

May 24 First Majestic Silver Corp :

* First Majestic announce illegal blockade at la encantada

* Group of union workers have halted activities and blocked accesses at La Encantada silver mine in state of coahuila, Mexico

* First Majestic is working with leadership of national union in order to resume operations

* Blockade arose after some of unionized individuals did not agree with bonus that co, national union offered in lieu of profit sharing

* Type of work disruption is increasingly occurring in many other mining operations throughout country of Mexico

* Says "conditions in Mexico are difficult with low metal prices and higher taxes and fuel costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
