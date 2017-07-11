FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 小时前
BRIEF-First Majestic Silver total production in Q2 of 2017 from its 6 operating silver mines reached 3.9 mln equivalent ounces of silver
2017年7月11日 / 晚上8点15分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-First Majestic Silver total production in Q2 of 2017 from its 6 operating silver mines reached 3.9 mln equivalent ounces of silver

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* Total production in Q2 of 2017 from its six operating silver mines reached 3.9 million equivalent ounces of silver

* First majestic silver-‍q2 total production consisted of 2.3 million ounces of silver, 15,186 ounces of gold, 7.6 million pounds of lead and 0.9 million pounds of Zinc​

* First majestic silver - during quarter, silver production was impacted by "unusual efforts by unionized workers to illegally disrupt mining activities"

* First majestic silver corp says "‍anticipate production to be back on track in q3 and will work to recoup lost tonnage over remainder of 2017"​

* First majestic silver-‍construction of new roaster at la encantada was unaffected by work stoppage and remains on schedule to be completed in early 2018​

* First majestic silver - disruption of mining activities caused minor stoppages at la parrilla, santa elena, la encantada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

