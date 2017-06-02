BRIEF-First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada

June 2 First Majestic Silver Corp:
* First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada
* Has reached a tentative agreement with National Union of
miners, metallurgists, steelworkers and similar workers of
Mexico
* Company is planning to implement a reinduction and
retraining process for union miners as soon as next week
* In coming weeks, company will undertake a phased restart
of operations at La Encantada
* Mine production is now expected to restart by mid-June
before ramping up to full production by end of June
* Has reached a tentative agreement to restart operations at
La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico
